Three Games Ravens Fans Should Watch In Week 17
The Baltimore Ravens had themselves a Christmas to remember on Wednesday, demolishing the Houston Texans 31-2 and taking control of the AFC North with one week left in the regular season.
As a side effect, though, it's another weekend without football for Baltimore. So, to help fill that void, here are three games Ravens fans should keep an eye on in the remainder of Week 17, mostly due to their implications on the team.
Denver Broncos at Cincinnati Bengals - 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS
This is possibly the most intriguing AFC game in all of Week 17. The Broncos are one win away from clinching a playoff berth and ending their eight-year postseason drought, though they failed to do so against the Los Angeles Chargers last week. Conversely, the Bengals are fighting just to keep their playoff hopes alive, and even if they win this game, they'd still need some help to make it.
At first glance, it would make sense to root for Denver to eliminate Cincinnati, as the latter has given Baltimore problems in both games this season. Keep in mind, though, that the Bengals play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18, and them winning that game would clinch the AFC North for the Ravens regardless of what happens in their game against the Cleveland Browns. As such, Cincinnati having something to play for in that game would be most beneficial for Baltimore.
New York Jets at Buffalo Bills - 1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS
The Ravens still have a very slim chance to claim the AFC's No. 2 seed, but they need to win their final game and have the Bills lose out (vs. Jets, at New England Patriots). It's very unlikely considering the Bills' remaining opponents have a combined 7-23 record, but crazier things have happened.
Additionally, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is in a tight race with Bills quarterback Josh Allen for MVP. If Allen struggles again, he threw for just 154 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a 24-21 win over the Patriots last week, then it could give Jackson another leg up in the race.
Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns - 4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS
This one's interesting because there are reasons to root for both teams. On one hand, Miami winning out would keep Cincinnati out of the playoffs no matter what, and who doesn't love seeing a division rival miss out on the postseason? On the other hand, a Cleveland win would eliminate Miami, and according to multiple reports, the Dolphins would release former Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell once they are out of playoff contention. It's no guaranatee that Campbell would come back to Baltimore, but itwould be a potential boost for the playoffs if he does.
Aside from all the implications, it would be nice for Ravens fans to get a look at the Browns before next week's matchup. Not like they particularly need it, but every bit helps.
