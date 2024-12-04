Ravens Could Get Huge Boost After Bye Week
The Baltimore Ravens' late bye week comes at a time when many players badly need some rest, none more so than defensive tackle Travis Jones.
Now in his thrd NFL season, Jones was off to a fantastic start this year, generating pressures and allowing the pass rush to thrive. Unfortunately, he suffered an ankle injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7 that has hampered him for several weeks now. He hasn't missed any games, but it's clear to see that he's not playing anywhere near 100 percent.
At long last, Jones has a full week to rest up and recover before the final stretch of the season. As a result, the Ravens' coaching staff is expecting big things coming out of the bye.
"[Jones] is a warrior, man," defensive coordinator Zach Orr said Tuesday. "He's a warrior. I mean, he does everything he can to go out there and go play for us, and we know he's not 100% – nowhere near it. And I actually talked about ... With the staff today, I said, 'The bye week is going to help him the most on our team, from a defensive standpoint.'
"[There are] a lot of people [that] it's going to help, but it's going to help him, because when he's healthy, when he's feeling good, he's going to be dominant. And I can't wait for him to get some rest and come back out of this bye week feeling really good and [for us to] get him back [to] playing how he was playing.
Considering the circumstances, Jones has been playing decently well since his injury, and even recorded a tackle for loss in Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. However, the Ravens can't wait to have him back at full strength.
"He's been playing good, but he's out there, basically, on one leg, essentially. So, it's not as dominant as it's been, but the bye week is going to do great for him. I'm excited about 'Big Trav,' [Travis Jones] for real. I'm really excited about him. I'm glad the bye week ... It came at a good time for him, and he's going to be ready to roll."
Jones isn't the only defensive lineman getting healthier over the bye. Nose tackle Michael Pierce, who's missed the past five games with a calf injury, recently returned to practice and could return to play once Baltimore emerges from its bye.
The Ravens return from their bye on Dec. 15 when they travel to face the New York Giants.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!