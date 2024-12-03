Ravens QB Trails Just One Player in MVP Rankings
Lamar Jackson has had yet another monstrous season with the Baltimore Ravens in 2024. At this point in the year, he is clearly in contention for what would be his second straight NFL MVP award.
Heading into Week 14, Jackson has led the Ravens to an 8-5 record. They are looking like a potential contender in the AFC once again, although they do have some work to do and some issues to fix.
From an individual perspective, Jackson has been impressive.
Through the first 13 games of the year, he has completed 67 percent of his pass attempts for 3,290 yards, 29 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. Jackson has also picked up 678 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
Very few players have come even close to that kind of production.
That being said, USA Today has revealed their new MVP rankings before Week 14. Right now, they have Jackson ranked No. 2 in the rankings behind just Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
Allen has had a good season for the Bills, but his numbers do not match Jackson's. He has completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 2,691 yards, 20 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also has 334 yards and six scores on the ground.
Looking at the two quarterback side-by-side, Jackson has put up better numbers. Unfortunately, Buffalo holds a 10-2 record, which could very well give the MVP edge to Allen.
With the final stretch run of the season upon us, it will be interesting to watch these two quarterbacks compete for the MVP award. They're both on contending football teams and they're both playing at a very high level.
Regardless of who ends up winning the ward, they're both very much deserving of winning it.
If Jackson can lead Baltimore to more wins down the stretch of the season, he'll give himself a fighting chance. He simply can't afford to have the team fall apart and miss the playoffs or barely make it in.
Expect to see these two dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks put on a show throughout the remainder of the season as they attempt to lead their teams to the playoffs and then to the Super Bowl.
