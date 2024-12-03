Ravens' Lamar Jackson Gets Honest on Mysterious WR Situation
Last month at the NFL trade deadline, the Baltimore Ravens acquired wide receiver Diontae Johnson from the Carolina Panthers for the cheap cost of a fifth-round draft pick.
At the time, the Ravens were lauded for the deal, as it looked like were finally assembling a legitimate group of pass-catchers for Lamar Jackson.
But here's the problem: Johnson hasn't been playing.
Since joining Baltimore, Johnson has logged just one catch on five targets, and most recently, he did play a single snap during his team's Week 13 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.
This even though Rashod Bateman left the game with an injury.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has remained very cryptic on Johnson, and now, Jackson has offered his thoughts on the rather mysterious situation.
"We want him out there," Jackson said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. "He's a great receiver. We didn't get him from the Panthers for nothing."
The fact that Johnson isn't playing is certainly weird. After all, he is definitely a talented receiver, and back in 2021, he hauled in 107 receptions for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns en route to a Pro Bowl appearance.
The 28-year-old has not come close to matching that output since, but he has still been moderately productive. He caught 51 passes for 717 yards and five scores last season, and in 11 appearances this year, he has snared 31 balls for 363 yards while reaching the end zone three times.
But apparently, Johnson is in Harbaugh's doghouse, even though the Ravens are rather limited in terms of depth at the wide receiver position.
It's looking more and more like the Toledo product will not have much of a role in Baltimore the rest of the way, which is definitely strange considering how much hype surrounded Johnson when the Ravens initially landed him.
