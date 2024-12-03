Ravens Sticking With Starting Offensive Line
The Baltimore Ravens' offensive line has played better than many expected this season, but is coming off arguably its worst performance so far.
In Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Ravens allowed pressure on 25 of Lamar Jackson's 45 dropbacks, the highest total number of pressures and highest pressure rate of the season according to Pro Football Focus. Left guard Patrick Mekari had a particularly bad performance with nine pressures allowed, though his teammates also struggled. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley allowed four pressures, center Tyler Linderbaum and right guard Daniel Faalele allowed two each and right tackle Roger Rosengarten allowed one.
Philadelphia's defensive front is one of the best in football, but those are still ghastly numbers.
After a rough game, the calls to shake things up grew substantially. Faalele has taken heat throughout the season, but Mekari, who has a league-high seven holding penalties this season, has drawn some ire for his recent play as well.
With the bye week coming up, it seems like the perfect time to re-evaluate the offensive line and potentially make some changes. However, head coach John Harbaugh said Monday that he doesn't expect any changes to the starting lineup.
"I think we're pretty well set there," Harbaugh said. "I think those guys could come in – the other guys that are working hard can come in – and help us, but I'm not down on anybody on the offensive line. That's a really good [defensive] front we played against.
"I think we could have played better, especially in pass protection. Those guys would tell you that it could have been better, even in the run blocking sometimes, for sure, but I don't think it merits any drastic changes right now, other than the fact that Josh [Jones] goes in there sometimes [as an] extra O-line [player]. He could have a chance. Ben [Cleveland] goes in there [as] the extra O-line [player]. I think he'd play well if he went in there, but I like the way the offensive line has played over the last number of weeks."
It's abundantly clear that Harbaugh wants to have a sense of stability up front, and that does make sense. However, it also makes sense why many want to see a change.
The Ravens have some quality offensive linemen who haven't had much chance to shine recently. Cleveland was the presumed starter at right guard for much of the offseason before Faalele, a natural tackle, took the job for himself, and the former has seen very little action on offense. Andrew Vorhees started the first three games at left guard before suffering an injury and losing his job to Mekari, which also allowed Rosengarten to take the reins at right tackle.
Maybe the bye week will change Harbaugh's perspective, but he seems adamant that this is the starting lineup going forward. Whether it works out or not come playoff time, we'll just have to wait and see.
