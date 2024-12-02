Justin Tucker Gets Brutally Honest About Ravens Loss
The thought of Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker becoming a liability seemed ridiculous not even a few months ago, but that is becoming reality before our very eyes.
There's no way to sugarcoat it, Tucker has not only looked like a shell of his former self, but one of the worst kickers in the league. The future Hall of Fame kicker has now missed a league-high 10 kicks (eight field goals and two extra points), the most he's missed in a single season throughout his illustrious career.
Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles was rock bottom, or at least it seems that way right now. Tucker missed two field goals and an extra point, costing the Ravens seven critical points. Again, this was a five-point loss.
No one is taking these misses harder than Tucker, who continues to take full accountability for his struggles.
“As simply as I can put it, I missed the kicks, and I’ll leave it at that," Tucker said postgame. "I just left the points out there. I feel like I cost us this one, but it doesn’t really do anybody any good to dwell on it."
Tucker has handled the situation with as much class as one could ask for. He's never thrown any of his teammates under the bus, and has always shouldered the blame himself. This is obviously a very tough situation for him, but he deserves credit for the way he's handled it.
The Ravens now enter their much-needed bye week after Sunday's loss, and it's all but a guarantee that Tucker will be hard at work trying to get back on track. Hopefully, he'll come out of the bye looking much better when the Ravens travel to face the New York Giants on Dec. 15.
