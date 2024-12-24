Ravens Could Lose Two Key Offensive Players vs. Texans
The Baltimore Ravens have ruled out running back Justice Hill for Wednesday's game against the Houston Texans with a concussion, marking the first game he'll miss this season. In a string of injuries, they could also lose wide receiver Zay Flowers.
Hill, the Ravens' No. 2 running back behind Derrick Henry, suffered the injury early in Saturday's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He remained down on the field for a couple minutes following a big hit from Steelers safety Damonte Kazee, though he was thankfully able to walk off under his own power.
With the short turnaround, it's not surprising to see Hill miss Wednesday's game.
Additionally, the Ravens ruled out wide receiver Nelson Agholor (concussion) and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring). Both players missed the game against Pittsburgh with the same injuries.
Two players are questionable to play Wednesday in wide receiver Zay Flowers and cornerback Tre'Davious White, both of whom suffered shoulder injuries in the Steelers game. Flowers in particular would be a devastating loss, so the Ravens hope he's good to go. The good news is that both players returned to practice on Tuesday, albeit in a limited capacity.
Starting offensive linemen in center Tyler Linderbaum (back) and guard Daniel Faalele (knee) are off the injury report and will play against Houston, as will rookie safety Beau Brade (shoulder).
The Ravens and Texans will kick off from NRG Stadium at 4:30 p.m. ET on Christmas Day.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!