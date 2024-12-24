Ravens' Lamar Jackson Has Christmas Halftime Show Plans
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is normally with his teammates in the locker room during halftime, but he may have to make an exception.
During the Ravens' Christmas Day game against the Houston Texans, world-famous singer Beyoncé will take the stage for a special halftime show in her hometown. When asked about how difficult it would be for him to watch the show, Jackson revealed his plan to do just that.
"No, because I'm going to go out there and watch," Jackson told reporters Monday. "I'm going to go out there and watch. [It will be my] first time seeing Beyoncé perform, and it's at our game – that's dope. I'm going to go out and watch. Sorry [head coach John] Harbaugh, sorry. Sorry fellas."
Well, if Jackson does end up sneaking out to watch the show, he wouldn't be the first player to do so.
At halftime of Super Bowl LVI, Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson famously watched the halftime show headlined by Dr. Dre, although special teams coach Darrin Simmons called it a "sore subject" after the game. Legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin also admitted on "The Rich Eisen Show" in 2017 that he snuck out to watch Michael Jackson's halftime show at halftime of Super Bowl XXVII, and claimed he wasn't the only player to do so.
It remains to be seen if Harbaugh will shut down his star quarterback's plans ahead of time, or if we'll see Jackson on the sidelines during the show.
Jackson is must-watch TV himself, and he views playing on Christmas Day for the second-straight year as a compliment.
"I mean it is. It is. That means we're good," Jackson said. "That means we're good, but at the same time, I do want to celebrate at home with some time with my family. I don't want to play on Christmas all the time – not all the time – but no, it's great. All jokes aside, it's great. It's a present for everyone. They get to see us play, and [there will be] a lot of eyes on us, and I believe a lot of people are going to be watching us at the right time."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!