Ravens Linked as Suitor for Lions CB in Free Agency
The Baltimore Ravens are going to be an intriguing team to keep an eye on in the upcoming NFL offseason. Of course, they are hopeful of winning a championship before that, but the front office is likely already forming their plan for what they're going to do in the offseason.
Looking at the roster, there are a few things that the Ravens should focus on. One of them happens to be adding more talent in the secondary.
In recent years, the defense has been a major strength for Baltimore. While the Ravens have good pieces in place, the offense is by far the team's biggest strength and the defense has been a question mark.
Bringing in more secondary playmaking would be a wise decision in the offseason.
With that in mind, Bleacher Report has suggested an intriguing cornerback that Baltimore could look to target in free agency this offseason.
They think that Detroit Lions' cornerback Carlton Davis would make a lot of sense for the Ravens.
"The cornerback position has been a headache throughout the season for the Ravens. Adding Tre'Davious White in the middle of the campaign didn't help, and Brandon Stephens has been a liability all year. They have a good long-term answer in Nate Wiggins, but he's still a rookie who has dealt with some injuries," they wrote.
"The solution might lie in making a real investment in a veteran on a short-term contract. Carlton Davis has helped the Lions stabilize their secondary and could show up to do the same thing in Baltimore. Starting Davis and Wiggins on the outside while letting Marlon Humphrey man the slot could give the Ravens their ideal secondary."
Davis was one of the Lions' big offseason additions ahead of the 2024 season. However, they could end up losing him after just one year.
So far this season in 13 games, Davis has racked up 56 total tackles to go along with a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions, and 11 defended passes. Truthfully, he has started becoming a star.
At 27 years old, he would be a nice long-term addition as well. Signing him to a three or even four-year deal would be worth it for Baltimore.
All of that being said, Davis may not end up being one of the Ravens' targets during the offseason. This is all simply a suggestion, but he would fit nicely and help shore up the defense.
