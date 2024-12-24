Chargers Tried to Land Former Ravens WR
After the Baltimore Ravens placed wide receiver Diontae Johnson on waivers Friday, it seemed very likely that some team would claim him when the wire opened on Monday.
That "some team" ended up being the Houston Texans, adding a new layer of intrigue to Wednesday's Christmas Day showdown. However, they weren't the only team to put in a claim on him.
According to multiple reports, the Los Angeles Chargers also attempted to put in a claim for Johnson, adding to their ever-growing collection of former Ravens. Heck, even though they missed out on Johnson, they still added another former Raven on Monday in safety Eddie Jackson.
Jokes aside, it makes some sense why Los Angeles tried to claim Johnson. The Chargers don't have the best set of receivers aside from standout rookie Ladd McConkey, so Johnson could've provided a short-term solution as they head into the playoffs. Of course, that's assuming he played for them following his issues in Baltimore, but it makes sense from a certain point of view.
Some may be confused as to how the Texans were awarded Johnson over the Chargers as they are higher in the league standings, and the waiver priority list is normally the inverse of the current standings. Daniel Popper, who covers the Chargers for The Athletic, theorized that it came down to a strength of schedule tiebreaker, and the slightly lower win percentage of the Texans' opponents actually ended up being a benefit to them.
No matter what determined the order, Johnson is now in Houston and not Los Angeles, but it's for the best that he's not in Baltimore anymore.
