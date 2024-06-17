Ravens Could Make QB Trade With Cowboys
Coming off his second MVP season, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson could very well be the single most important player to his team's success in the entire NFL.
That sounds incredibly obvious considering Jackson is, once again, a two-time MVP, but there's more to it than just that. Not only is Baltimore's entire offense designed to suit Jackson's skillset, but their depth chart behind him is not great, to put it lightly. The Ravens' top backup quarterback is the journeyman of journeymen in Josh Johnson, and behind him are two rookies in Devin Leary and Emory Jones.
Given Jackson's injury history, and how badly the offense deteriorated without him, the Ravens may be wise to invest in a better backup. CBS Sports has a proposed solution for this problem, suggesting Baltimore trades for Dallas Cowboys backup Trey Lance.
"Johnson deserves props for his stamina, entering Year 17 with his record 14th different team, but at 38, with only two passes thrown in the last two seasons, he's not exactly a high-upside insurance plan for the reigning NFL MVP in Lamar Jackson," CBS Sports writes. "Lance, meanwhile, is a relative unknown due to his injury-stricken start with the San Francisco 49ers, but his youth (24) and rushing ability are pluses, and the Dallas Cowboys have yet to use him behind Dak Prescott, likely lowering his price tag."
The No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 draft, Lance was expected to be the quarterback of the future for the San Francisco 49ers, even sitting behind Jimmy Garoppolo in his rookie season to have more time to develop. San Francisco handed him the reins in 2022, but he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2.
After even more questions surrounding his future, the 49ers decided to trade Lance to the Cowboys just before last season. He then spent the entire season as Dallas' third-string quarterback behind Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush, so it's been quite a while since he played any meaningful football.
Still, Lance is mobile enough to work in the Ravens' offense, so he may fit in well as a backup. Dallas only had to give up a fourth-round pick to acquire him last offseason, and with his price tag likely going down after a season on the bench, Baltimore could get him for practically nothing if there is indeed interest.
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!