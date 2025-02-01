Ravens Could Play International Game in 2025

Raven Country

The Baltimore Ravens could flock overseas next season.

Sep 18, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Sep 18, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Ravens will be traveling near and far for their schedule next season, but they may be going to a place that has never been seen as a backdrop for an NFL game.

The NFL's International Series is expanding to Madrid, Spain in 2025, and the Miami Dolphins were named as the home team for the game.

The Dolphins so happen to be hosting the Ravens as part of next season's schedule.

"The exciting first-ever game in Spain underlines the NFL's continued commitment to expanding its global footprint and reaching new audiences across the world," head of Europe and APAC at the NFL Brett Gosper said in a press release. "The Miami Dolphins playing at the Bernabéu Stadium, home to Real Madrid C.F., showcases the global appeal of the league and of our sport, in what promises to be a historic moment."

The Dolphins will play either the Ravens, New York Jets, New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers or Washington Commanders in Madrid in 2025.

The Ravens could also find themselves playing in London against the Cleveland Browns, who were deemed as a home team at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium sometime in 2025.

The Ravens have played twice overseas in their franchise history. In 2017, they were blown out by the Jacksonville Jaguars 44-7 at Wembley Stadium, but they got their revenge in 2023 after beating the Tennessee Titans at Tottenham.

The team's recent trip to London may put them on the safe list for traveling overseas in 2025, but I'm sure some Ravens players would love the opportunity to travel to Madrid and make some NFL history in the process sometime next season.

