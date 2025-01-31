Ravens Receive Final Season Grade
The Baltimore Ravens are a few weeks into the offseason and they have had a good chance to reflect on the season that was to determine what went right and what went wrong.
While the Ravens ultimately took a step back by not re-appearing in the AFC Championship for a second consecutive season, they managed to impress throughout the season.
That's why Bleacher Report analyst Maurice Moton gave the Ravens a "B+" for their efforts in his report cards for all 32 teams.
"The Baltimore Ravens won the AFC North, have the league's second-leading rusher in Derrick Henry, and quarterback Lamar Jackson could win his third MVP award, but they could have accomplished more this season," Moton writes.
"The defensive unit had lapses in coverage but hit its stride down the stretch under first-year defensive coordinator Zach Orr.
"Yet the Ravens faltered in head-scratching losses to the Las Vegas Raiders (4-13) and Cleveland Browns (3-14). They needed a December surge coupled with the Pittsburgh Steelers' late-season collapse to win the AFC North title and mostly trailed the Buffalo Bills in a divisional-round loss.
"The Ravens are an elite team that showed all the signs of a Super Bowl contender and still left you wanting to see more out of them."
The Ravens could have catapulted themselves to the No. 2 seed had they won those games against the Raiders and Browns, and that would have given them home-field advantage in the Divisional Round against the Bills. That could have made all of the difference in that game, and a win would have sent them to the AFC Championship against the Chiefs, where they nearly won back in Week 1 after Isaiah Likely's toe stepped just over the line.
Had the Ravens won that game on top of the other two, they may have had the No. 1 seed to themselves, and that would have put them in a better spot to make it to the Super Bowl.
