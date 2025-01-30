Ravens Have Major Decision Coming With Star OT
The Baltimore Ravens are getting ready to plan out their offseason, but one major domino has to fall first in order for the rest of the team to be sorted out.
The Ravens must figure out whether or not they will keep longtime offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley.
ESPN insider Jamison Hensley named Stanley's free agency as the biggest decision for the team this offseason.
"There's no question the Ravens would like to retain Stanley, who had a solid bounce-back season in blocking on Lamar Jackson's blind side," Hensley writes.
"He ranked 12th in pass block win rate among tackles (92.5%), played in every game for the first time in his nine-year career and continued to be a respected leader. The issue will be cost for Stanley, who is expected to be one of the top left tackles available in free agency. Baltimore, which is projected to have limited salary cap space, probably won't overspend on an offensive lineman who will turn 31 around the start of free agency."
Stanley has been with the team since he was selected in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft, so seeing him leave would certainly shake up the Ravens not just on the offensive line, but for the entire unit and team as well.
He's one of the longest-tenured players on the team, so replacing him and his impact on the culture for the organization wouldn't be easy. However, he is expected to command a lot of money in free agency, and that might be too much for the Ravens to be able to afford.
The Ravens have Roger Rosengarten on the right side after drafting him in the second round of last year's draft. He could be a Stanley replacement or the team could go pick one up in the draft in April.
