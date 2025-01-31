Ravens DB a 'Lock' to Be Cut
Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marcus Williams may have played his last down with the team.
Williams, 28, was a starter in the secondary for the Ravens at the beginning of the year, but he slowly began to fade away from the defense. By Week 11, he was out of the rotation, and he didn't see the field after Week 12.
That's why ESPN writer Bill Barnwell believes the Ravens will cut Williams this offseason.
"Williams is a lock to be released after losing his spot in the lineup," Barnwell writes.
"He already had agreed to reduce his 2025 base salary to $2.1 million, which is a tactic teams usually use before designating players as a post-June 1 release. (The only exception I know of is wideout Michael Thomas with the Saints.) Doing so would free up $2.6 million in cap space for the Ravens, although that move would leave $9.4 million in dead cap on the books for Williams in 2026."
While the dead cap isn't ideal for the Ravens, having Williams waste away on the roster might be just as bad. The Ravens clearly don't feel Williams is part of their future in the secondary, so they will make the changes necessary this offseason to find someone more likely to coexist in Baltimore down the line.
The Ravens could look for Williams' replacement either in free agency or the draft, giving them multiple opportunities to figure out how to move forward without him.
