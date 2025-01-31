Two Young Ravens Stars in Line for Massive Extensions
Talent in the NFL always comes at a price, literally. This year, the Baltimore Ravens are watching the price tag.
Three years ago, the Ravens hit home runs with both of their first-round picks in safety Kyle Hamilton at No. 14 overall and center Tyler Linderbaum at No. 25 overall. Not only have they been some of the league's best players at their positions, but they've come extraordinarily cheap for what they provide.
Now, though, the time has come to pay up.
Both Hamilton and Linderbaum - as well as other 2022 draftees such as tight end Isaiah Likely and defensive tackle Travis Jones - are eligible for extensions this offseason. With how they've played to start their careers, both players will likely command massive extensions very soon.
Needless to say, general manager Eric DeCosta and co. have their work cut out for them.
"Well, we'll work on that," DeCosta told reporters last week. "I mean, I think I sat up here in 2019 and said we're going to try to retain as many of our good young players as we can, and I think we've done that. I'm proud of that, and I think you'll see that continue this offseason."
Hamilton, 23, has been an absolute star since his arrival. In three seasons, the former Notre Dame star has 250 total tackles, 27 passes defended, five interceptions and four forced fumbles. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2023 and second-team All-Pro in 2024, and is easily one of the most-important players on the defense,
"I think we definitely saw a different type of performance from Kyle this year, but if you look at overall how our defense blossomed with him back there, I think it was worthwhile," DeCosta said. "Did he make as many splash plays? Probably not, but I'd take the improvement in the defense rather than Kyle making splash plays and us not being very good on defense."
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Antoine Winfield Jr. became the highest-paid safety in league history last offseason, signing a four-year contract worth just over $21 million per season. Considering Hamilton's play and the rising salary cap, he could easily eclipse that number.
Linderbaum may not be as much of a household name, but he's quietly developed into one of the league's best centers over the past three years. He's earned Pro Bowl selections in each of the past two seasons, and has been an excellent centerpiece along the offensive line.
Creed Humphrey of the Kansas City Chiefs is currently the league's highest-paid center, making $18 million per year. Linderbaum may not exceed that amount, but he should get around the same number.
Both players are essential to the Ravens' success, and are more than worthy of the pay days they'll soon receive.
