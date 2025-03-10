Ravens Could Sign Former No. 2 Overall Pick
The Baltimore Ravens and the rest of the league are kicking off the start of the legal tampering period, which allows them to talk and negotiate with outside free agents about potentially joining the team.
The Ravens won't be in the running to sign any major free agents after Ronnie Stanley inked a three-year, $60 million contract leading up to free agency, but they could make a few shrewd moves that will keep them in the running in the AFC.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine suggests that the Ravens could sign former No. 2 overall pick Chase Young.
"The Ravens aren't usually one to get too involved in making splashy free-agent signings. They tend to wait out the process and take advantage of the compensatory pick formula by initially losing more free agents than they gain and making a few key additions during or just before training camp," Ballentine writes.
"That being said, they have a few key needs that could push them to get a little aggressive with the small budget they have."
"Targeting a younger player with an inconsistent history of production might be the best they can do," Ballentine continued.
"That's where Chase Young comes in. The pass-rusher has never lived up to his billing as a 2020 second overall pick and Defensive Rookie of the Year. However, Baltimore could provide the right environment and system to get the 25-year-old on the right track."
Young started his career in the DMV with Washington, where he spent the first four years of his career before being traded to the San Francisco 49ers.
Young and the Niners lost in the Super Bowl shortly before he signed with the New Orleans Saints. Young didn't start for the Saints, but he played in all 17 games and had 5.5 sacks, proving he can be a worthy contributor.
Perhaps that kind of production is what the Ravens are looking for in their newest free agent.
