Ravens WR Due For Disappointing Free Agency
The Baltimore Ravens were a stop on the Diontae Johnson tour last season, and the team eventually ended his year by picking him off waivers after the Houston Texans cut him ahead of the Divisional Round.
Johnson wants a fresh start in 2025, but Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton believes he could have a hard time finding a new team.
"In 2021, Diontae Johnson put together a Pro Bowl campaign and looked like another wide receiver gem that the Pittsburgh Steelers selected on Day 2 of the draft. In the following offseason, he signed a two-year extension, but his tenure with the team went downhill thereafter," Moton writes.
"Johnson drew criticism for his lackadaisical play and saw a decline in his production.
"Last offseason, Pittsburgh traded Johnson to the receiver-needy Carolina Panthers. He had a few quality performances with Andy Dalton under center. Still, Carolina sent him along with a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick before the 2024 trade deadline.
"Johnson didn't make any impact in Baltimore. The Ravens suspended him for refusing to go into a game against the Philadelphia Eagles and released him weeks later. The Houston Texans rostered him for three weeks before Baltimore claimed him off waivers.
"At 28, Johnson could have a few optimal years left in his career, but he's bounced around the league with issues concerning his work ethic and commitment to a team environment. The six-year veteran shouldn't expect anything more than a flier-type one-year deal."
Johnson's disappointing time with the Ravens was well-documented, making it hard for him to shake that off with a new team. However, it only takes one suitor to open up an offer and give Johnson one more chance to prove himself before his career could wrap up.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!