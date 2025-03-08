Former Ravens RB Headed to Free Agency Again
Once the Baltimore Ravens' top dog in the backfield, Gus Edwards will now head to his third team in the past three years.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Los Angeles Chargers have informed Edwards that they will release him in the coming days. He signed a two-year deal worth $6.5 million with the Chargers last offseason. The release saves Los Angeles $3.125 million against the salary cap.
Edwards, 29, had a disappointing first season in the City of Angels, rushing for 365 yards and four touchdowns while averaging a measly 3.6 yards per attempt. He was largely overshadowed by another former Raven in J.K. Dobbins, who rushed for 905 yards and nine touchdowns while finishing as the runner up for the Comeback Player of the Year award. He is also a free agent this offseason.
Over his six years in Baltimore, Edwards emerged as a solid running back in the Ravens' run-heavy offense. In 69 games, the Rutgers product rushed for 3,395 yards and 26 touchdowns while averaging 4.9 yards per carry. He particularly found a niche as a short-yardage back, often being the one to finish off drives.
Unfortunately, injuries have plagued Edwards throughout his career. He missed the entire 2021 season and half of the 2022 season due to a torn ACL, although he did bounce back with a career-year in 2023. Those injuries sadly followed him to Los Angeles, as he missed six games due to multiple ankle injuries.
There was a four-game stretch where Edwards was the Chargers' leading back after Dobbins suffered an injury against the Ravens in Week 12. However, that was the Chargers' worst offensive stretch of the season, as they scored more than 20 points just one time, being a 34-27 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 16. That was also Edwards' best game of the season, as he rushed for 68 yards and two touchdowns.
Edwards' market remains to be seen, as he's turning 30 in April and coming off a down year. He should be able to land some kind of contract, but he may be limited to backup jobs.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!