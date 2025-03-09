Ravens Ace Ronnie Stanley Re-Signing
The Baltimore Ravens are bringing offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley back on a three-year, $60 million contract.
Stanley, who turns 31 this month, was selected with the No. 6 overall pick by the Ravens in the 2016 NFL Draft. This keeps him with the only NFL team he has known throughout his entire career.
Walter Football praised the deal, giving it an "A-" in its free agency grades.
"There was reason for pessimism regarding the Ravens’ chances of going deep into the playoffs next year, and that was rooted in the possibility that Ronnie Stanley would depart. Stanley was set to have his contract expire, but he re-signed with the team for $60 million over three seasons," Walter Football writes.
"This is a great move by the Ravens, as Stanley’s presence allows Baltimore to continue to be one of the best teams in the AFC. Stanley is a terrific left tackle and will keep Lamar Jackson’s blind side safe when he’s on the field. The only negative thing that can be said about this deal is that Stanley has a very dubious injury history, but allowing him to walk away would have been a big mistake."
Re-signing Stanley was the biggest need for the Ravens this offseason, and they were able to get a deal done before he was even allowed to negotiate with other teams.
This sets the tone for the Ravens during free agency, and they can go into the 2025 NFL Draft knowing that they have fulfilled their No. 1 priority for the entire offseason.
The Ravens may not do much more in free agency considering a lot of the money in cap space is now going to Stanley, but Baltimore is now in position to focus on other needs now that Stanley is back in the fold.
