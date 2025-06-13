Ravens Could Start Rookie DB
The Baltimore Ravens could be taking a major risk this season starting a rookie on defense.
It's not uncommon for teams to start rookies, but for a Super Bowl contender like the Ravens, it could be a risk.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh spoke about first-round defensive back Malaki Starks and his progress through the team's offseason program thus far.
"[Malaki Starks] is [a] very mature player. That's why he's a first-round pick. He's the kind of guy that you would expect to be able to step into a role like that," Harbaugh told reporters about Starks' ability to start.
"That's why you draft him in the first round, and with Ar'Darius [Washington]'s situation, he got thrust into that situation maybe a little sooner than we'd hoped, but he's embraced it. I expect him to do very well."
Starks isn't a typical rookie. He conducts himself like a veteran, and that's what sets him apart from the others. It's why Harbaugh is confident about potentially starting him next to Kyle Hamilton during the season.
"He was organizing walk-throughs at the hotel for the rookies pretty much the whole [rookie] camp. I think that's pretty cool, and he's always on point," Harbaugh said.
"He can answer any question in a meeting. We may be back there and say, 'Hey, alright, Malaki,' and you throw a situation at him, and he knows. He's been studying, comes prepared, and again, I'm sure he's made a mistake or two, maybe with some minor leverage things, but I've never seen him make a real mistake yet. He's very much a pro, probably way advanced beyond his years, in terms of being a pro."
Starks will get a few weeks of rest before heading to his first training camp, where he will solidify his case to be one of the starting safeties for the Ravens defense.
