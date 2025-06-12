Ravens' Offensive Dominance Projected to Continue
Few teams offered as scorching of a scoring attack as the 2024 Baltimore Ravens. Any franchise who rosters the reigning MVP having just as good of a statistical season, if not a better, will have a chance in every game they play, but star quarterback Lamar Jackson was far from alone out there every Sunday.
The Ravens added Derrick Henry last offseason, integrating one of the only ground threats who puts the same kind of fear into opposing defenses as Jackson does to further open up their platoon of quality receiving threats whenever the quarterback and his improved arm decided to air it out. As soon as their defense shook off the rust and found their legs, they were nearly-unstoppable.
NFL.com writer Gennaro Filici has full faith in the Ravens to build off of last year's excellence, picking them to finish as the third-ranked offense. They scored the third-most offense point per game throughout the 2024 regular season with 29.3, and the majority of their core is slated to return in the fall.
"Jackson nearly won his third MVP with his best statistical season yet, while Henry averaged a career-high 5.9 yards per carry en route to 1,921 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns," he wrote. "Perhaps I should have known two of the most dynamic players of a generation would make sweet music together. They don’t reach such heights, though, without inspired work from the big boys up front."
Ronnie Stanley played the healthiest season of his career in helping the offensive line find their footing as last season progressed, and the majority of their returning starters can continue giving their receiving core another year to thrive and score as they protect Jackson's pocket.
Todd Monken has had the Ravens offense playing at league-leading levels in his two seasons as the team's offensive coordinator, with Jackson putting together some marks that can hang with any of his peers as he enjoys his prime.
