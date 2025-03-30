Ravens Could Trade For Derrick Henry Replacement
The Baltimore Ravens are arguably the best rushing attack in the NFL with Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson leading the way.
With those two in the fold, there isn't a glaring need for depth behind them, but having someone eat up some snaps is important.
TWSN writer Marissa Myers poses a trade idea that would lead the Ravens to acquire Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III.
"Currently the Ravens have Derrick Henry as their starting running back. Henry is coming off a productive season that saw him rush for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns. While Henry is still productive, he is 31, and will also be a free agent after 2025," Myers writes.
"Henry maintaining that type of production at his age can’t be relied on. Trading for Kenneth Walker, who has been a physical runner as well, leading to 2,586 yards over his career with 1,852 coming after contact. His ability to force missed tackles has led to 167 as well.
"Walker would be able to learn under Henry in an RB2 role for this season, and then take the RB1 role over in 2026. With having a rushing quarterback like Lamar Jackson, Kenneth Walker would thrive with the Baltimore offense."
Like Henry, Walker is a free agent next spring as well, so the Ravens would likely need him on some kind of extension to make this trade worth it for them. However, the Ravens should just look into re-signing Henry at this point.
Even though he is fully in his 30's now, Henry is the second-best running back in the league behind Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles. He still looks like he has a lot of football left in his legs, and the Ravens can still benefit from that.
While adding Walker is good for depth, this is an unnecessary trade for the Ravens to make.
