Analyst Gives Ravens Unusual NFL Draft Advice
It's hard to think of a Baltimore Ravens free agency addition who had more of an impact right away than Derrick Henry. In fact, there may not be one in the team's history.
Henry joined the Ravens on a two-year, $16 million deal last offseason, and immediately proved he was still one of the best running backs in the league. The 31-year-old rushed for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns - tied for the most in the league - on a career-best 5.9 yards per carry. The Ravens already had one of the league's best rushing offenses, but Henry helped take it to new heights.
Now, though, Henry has just one year remaining on his deal, and the Ravens will probably have to do something before the season begins. Bleacher Report's Moe Moton has an unusual piece of advice for them in this scenario: select another running back in the upcoming NFL Draft.
"Derrick Henry has one more year left on his deal, so make sure to draft a rookie running back early in a strong class."
This year's running back class is indeed a strong one. Boise State's Ashton Jeanty and North Carolina's Omarion Hampton seem to be likely first-round picks, with the former especially having top-10 potential.
There's still a host of strong prospects projected to go on Day 2, including Ohio State's Tre'Veyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins, Iowa's Kaleb Johnson, Tennessee's Dylan Sampson and Arizona State's Cam Skattebo.
The problem is, it may be hard to take a running back early on.
Unless they believe Henry is going to fall off a cliff soon - spoiler alert, they don't - it seems far more likely that they'd want to extend him this offseason, not draft another back and leave him as a lame duck. General manager Eric DeCosta has said as much repeatedly this offseason.
Even if they want to draft a back and let him sit behind Henry, that would take away snaps from Justice Hill, who proved extremely valuable as a pass-catcher and pass-blocker in the backfield. There's also Keaton Mitchell, who was limited by injuries last season but can be a home-run threat when healthy.
Barring any unforeseen changes, the Ravens' running back simply seems to be too crowded to spend a high pick on another one. They may eventually have to find a replacement for Henry, but as long as he continues to play like he did last season, now doesn't seem like the right time for it.
