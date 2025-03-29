Analyst Identifies Potential Ravens OL Draft Targets
The Baltimore Ravens won't have to completely transform their offensive line like they did last season, but some changes are still on the way.
The versatile Patrick Mekari, who started 14 games at left guard last season, left to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason, creating at least one hole up front. Andrew Vorhees, who started the first three games of the season at left guard before suffering an injury, seems like the natural choice to replace Mekari, but that's far from a guarantee.
On the other side of the line, right guard Daniel Faalele delivered mixed results in his first year as a starter, and it's not completely out of the question the Ravens could look for an upgrade. All of that is to say, guard may be the Ravens' biggest remaining need this late into the offseason.
If Baltimore chooses to address it through the NFL Draft, it will have plenty of options available. For Day 1, Pro Football Focus' Jordan Plocher believes that Alabama's Tyler Booker could be right up the Ravens' alley.
"The Ravens want to run the ball effectively, and the 6-foot-5, 321-pound Tyler Booker would help them do just that," Plocher wrote. "He also brings value in pass protection, as he just put up an 86.5 pass-blocking grade in 2024.
A first-team All-SEC selection and second-team All-American, Booker is a physical specimen who can bulldoze opposing defenders. His run blocking prowess alone should put him on the Ravens' radar, as they are famously one of the most run-heavy teams in the league.
If the Ravens decide to address their guard need later in the draft, Plocher believes Montana State's Marcus Wehr could be a good option on Day 3.
"For a later-round option, Marcus Wehr could be a fit. While he’s not a household name, Wehr was one of the top run-blockers in the FCS over the past two seasons, and his 88.8 run-blocking grade in 2024 led all FCS guards."
Wehr earned two FCS All-American selections throughout his career at Montana State, and can play both guard and tackle. Adjusting to the NFL level could be a bit more difficult for an FCS player like him, but it should come with time.
