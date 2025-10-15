Ravens Couldn't Even Stop Rams Worst Offense
Of all of the NFL teams and stars considered the likeliest to take advantage of their Week 6 matchups, few lists were complete without mentioning the Los Angeles Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford as they prepared for the reeling Baltimore Ravens.
They'd grown to take on the dreaded label of the "get-right" team, the sort of game that other fringe-contenders use to look and feel like their best selves. Baltimore's flimsy, uncoordinated defense puts up very little fight against other competent offenses, and had to look like fresh meat to a quarterback as experienced, precise and supported as Stafford.
His Rams prevailed in handing the Ravens their now-standard multi-score defeat, but a mere 17-3 win looks well short of what Stafford and his multitude of weapons could have accomplished against a team that entered the weekend averaging 35.4 points against their once-highly-regarded defense. He did his job in getting the decisive win that the Rams traveled to Baltimore for, but admittedly left some on the table.
"The Rams struggled in the red zone, scoring two touchdowns in five trips deep into Baltimore's territory. Stafford struggled to connect with veteran wide receiver Davante Adams, particularly near the end zone," Kristopher Knox wrote in grading every Week 6 quarterback for Bleacher Report.
"But Los Angeles' defense held up its end of the bargain, while the usually explosive Rams offense did just enough to ensure a victory. Stafford isn't going to sweat a middling performance, because he understands that each week is different and a win is all that matters."
He threw for 26 passes and 17 completions, notching an aerial touchdown to Tyler Higbee to more-or-less seal the outcome in the game's second half. He ensured that the Ravens gave up considerably more turnovers than his own offense spat up, but did fall victim to one memorable strip-sack to veteran John Jenkins for his lone lost fumble of the afternoon.
The Ravens defense stood more of their ground than usual in a spirited effort, leaving it up to the offense to disappoint in finishing with just one field goal make. It helped their cause that Puka Nacua, Stafford's favorite receiving target, went down with an early injury to stymy Los Angeles' game plan, but that still wouldn't be nearly enough for the Ravens to lock down their first home-field victory in nearly a month.
Stafford approached the Sunday game with that mindset, telling reporters post-game that "We did just enough to win the game—which is the name of the game, so we'll take it."
