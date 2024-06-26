Ravens D-Line Considered Above Average In NFL Ranking
After leading the league in sacks last season, the Baltimore Ravens' defensive front has some high standards to live up to in 2024.
Baltimore certainly has a lot of talent up front, with last year's breakout star in Justin Madubuike being the leader of the group. Michael Pierce and Tracvis Jones man the interior, with Kyle Van Noy, Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo and Adisa Isaac bieng some notable names on the edge.
Much of the Ravens' defensive front it unproven, but the unit's potential is certainly there. For that reason, Baltimore came in at No. 12 on Pro Football Focus' ranking of each team's defensive line.
"Justin Madubuike was a breakout force for the Ravens last season. Though he wasn’t quite as dominant as his sack total, he did rack up 64 quarterback pressures and 37 defensive stops," PFF's Sam Monson writes.
"Michael Pierce and Travis Jones are solid big bodies on the interior, while the edge rush is something of a committee, with Odafe Oweh the most proven threat among the group. Oweh tallied 51 quarterback pressures in 2023."
Perhaps the toughest part of this ranking for Baltimore is that its division rivals are all high up as well. The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers come in at No. 5 and No. 8 resepectively, while the Cincinnati Bengals aren't far behind at No. 13.
Of course, the Ravens could be much higher on this list next year if some of their younger players, particularly Jones, Ojabo and Isaac, take that much-needed step forward.
