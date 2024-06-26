Ravens Listed As 'Overrated' Team
Just as they have been for the past several years, the Baltimore Ravens are widely seen as a Super Bowl favorite once again. However, it seems that not everyone agrees with that consensus.
In fact, Mike Jones of The Athletic took things a step forward, listing Baltimore as one of the league's most overrated teams heading into the 2024 season.
"After falling short in the AFC Championship Game, the Ravens crave a Super Bowl run more than ever. They still have MVP Lamar Jackson leading the way, and the addition of workhorse back Derrick Henry should help ease pressure on the quarterback," Jones writes. "But is it realistic to expect the Ravens to just pick up where they left off considering the loss of defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, several other top assistants, multiple linebackers and most of their secondary?
"Baltimore also lost three starters on the offensive line. A rigorous opening stretch plus potential growing pains could put the Ravens in an early hole."
First off, Jones does make some fair points. Saying the Ravens lost "most of their secondary" is definitely an exaggeration, but he is correct about the loss of Macdonald and other assistants and their starters on the offensive line. Additionally, a tough start to the season that features four of their first five games against teams with winning records may put the Ravens behind the eight ball.
However, this is still an immensely talented Baltimore team with a chip on its shoulder. Lamar Jackson leads the league's top rushing offense, which should be even better with the addition of Derrick Henry, while Roquan Smith and Kyle Hamilton headline what should still be an elite defense.
