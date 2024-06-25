Ravens FB Excited To Block For Derrick Henry
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry is essentially a human bowling ball on the field, but even a player as powerful as him needs lanes to run through.
The Ravens' offensive line is a work in progress, but luckily, they have one of the NFL's last great fullbacks in four-time Pro Bowl selection Patrick Ricard. The 30-year-old is an imposing presence at 6-3 and 305 pounds, and he's already willing to run through a wall for his new teammate.
"It's a dream come true for anyone that has to block in the run game," Ricard said of Henry, per the team's site. "I've been admiring him ever since he's been in the league. ... Just the things he can do, it's so unique, so special. He's just a freak of a person.
"He's one of those guys that you never think that you can obtain because everyone is going to want him. It's Derrick Henry. Eric [DeCosta] did his magic and got him here."
Henry has a stellar repuation among both on and off the field, and now that Ricard has gotten to know him, he can confirm that that reputation is well-deserved.
"He's almost like the create a player in Madden, you make No. 99 overall in all stats. That's who he is in person," Ricard said. "Seeing him out here doing his thing in the weight room, in the meeting room, in the locker room, just being a good teammate.
"On the field, it's just like everything is exactly what everyone always says about him. We're just grateful to have him here. He's just really going to improve our running game and overall offense and team. Very excited to have him."
The Ravens already had the league's best ground game last season, and adding the bruising Henry to complement the speed and agility of Lamar Jackson is an incredibly dangerous combination. As one of the key blockers for that run game, Ricard is very excited to see all the pieces come together.
"I can't wait until [training] camp where we can actually hit guys and see how the defense can run through me or around me and then have to wrap [Henry]," Ricard said. "Then once we get into games, I think it's going to be a big problem. And then you add frickin' Lamar into the equation and all of our receivers and other backs, it's going to be very hard to defend."
