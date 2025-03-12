Two Ravens Players Get Pay Raises After Strong Season
The NFL announced the top 25 performance-based pay earners from the 2024 season and the Baltimore Ravens had the biggest and smallest player on the team make the list as offensive guard Daniel Faalele came in at No. 4 and safety Ar'Darius Washington ranks 14th.
After being a career tackle at the high school and collegiate levels as well as the first two years in the league, Faalele went from experimenting at right guard to winning the starting spot with his performance in training camp and the preseason.
The 2022 fourth-rounder not only started every game but following some rough growing pains, he played well enough to earn Pro Bowl alternate honors and was rewarded with a pay raise of $1,020,871 million based on his performance which nearly matched his $1,185,085 salary for the season. At 6-foot-8 and 380 pounds, Faalele was the biggest guard in the league last year and will head into the final year of his rookie contract this fall, expecting to maintain his starting job.
Washington helped turn what was the league's worst passing defense through the first 10 weeks of the regular season into one of its best down the stretch after replacing high-priced veteran Marcus Williams in the starting lineup. The 5-foot-8 and 180-pound defensive back started the last 10 games of the season and both playoff games during which he and two-time Pro Bowler Kyle Hamilton formed one of the best safety tandems in the NFL.
The 2021 undrafted free agent went from a stabilizing force in the secondary to a playmaking difference-maker down the stretch as he had the best season of his career. He set new career highs across the board with 64 total tackles including five for a loss, two quarterback hits, a sack, two interceptions, eight pass deflections and a forced fumble.
For his incredibly clutch contributions, Washington was given a pay raise of $876,554, nearly matching his 2024 salary of $985,000 and almost doubling his total income for last season. He is a restricted free agent this offseason and if the Ravens apply a second-round tender on him to ensure another team doesn't try to poach him without risking giving up a second-round pick. This would mean he'd be slated to make $5.346 million or 110% of last year's base salary which would be a much more significant pay raise.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!