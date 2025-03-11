Ravens Re-Sign All-Pro Fullback
The Baltimore Ravens have re-signed All-Pro fullback Patrick Ricard to a one-year, fully-guaranteed deal, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.
Ricard, 30, has been an underappreciated piece of the offense throughout his eight-year career in Baltimore. At 6-3 and 300 pounds, he's essentially an offensive lineman who can line up in the backfield.
The former undrafted free agent has made the Pro Bowl in five of the past six seasons, and this year was probably his best yet. He was an outstanding blocker for newcomer Derrick Henry, being on the field for 15 of Henry's 16 rushing touchdowns in the regular season. As such, he earned first-team All-Pro honors for the first time in his career.
Ricard said earlier this offseason that he'd like to retire as a Raven, and general manager Eric DeCosta shared that sentiment.
"His agent is a good friend of mine, and I think Pat [Ricard] knows how we feel about him, and I would for him to retire as a Raven, too," DeCosta told reporters on Jan. 22. He epitomizes everything that we're all about. And he's another undrafted guy who just became – in my opinion – the best at his position. So, we'll have those discussions.
"This is not the first time he's been a free agent. In fact, I think he's signed at least two deals with us after his rookie deal, so this is probably his fourth contract now with us – if we can get him signed – and I would say that would be the goal."
Ricard is one of the last true fullbacks in the modern NFL along with Kyle Juszczyk, whom the San Francisco 49ers released on Monday night. He could've had some significant interest if he made it to free agency, but he instead stays in Baltimore to continue blocking for Henry and co.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!