Details Emerge on Ravens Deal With Patrick Ricard
Shortly after the Baltimore Ravens confirmed the report that they were re-signing first-team All-Pro fullback Patrick Ricard to a one-year deal on Tuesday, the details of the new contract were revealed.
According to Jeff Zrebiec of the Athletic, the eight-year veteran is set to make around $2.9 million with a cap hit of just under $1.44 million. He compared it to the similar type of "five-year qualifying offer" that the Ravens signed versatile linebacker Malik Harrison to last offseason.
This new deal comes in at a number lower than the $3.75 million he averaged on his last contract with the Ravens that he signed in 2022. The 30-year-old former converted defensive lineman now ranks third among fullbacks in average annual salary, behind Minnesota Vikings two-time Pro Bowler CJ Ham ($4.325 million) and just ahead of the Buffalo Bills fullback-tight end hybrid Reggie Gilliam ($2.3 million).
Following the release of former Ravens nine-time Pro Bowler Kyle Juszczyk by the San Francisco 49ers, the highest-paid fullback in the league currently is Miami Dolphins Pro Bowler Alec Ingold, who at 28-years-old is the youngest of the top three highest-paid at the position.
The re-signing of Ricard has been viewed by many including the Ravens' top brass as a foregone conclusion for months. At his end-of-season press conference, general manager Eric DeCosta went on record talking about how they expected to retain him.
“His agent is a good friend of mine, and I think Pat [Ricard] knows how we feel about him, and I would [like] for him to retire as a Raven, too," DeCosta said. "He optimizes everything that we’re all about."
His deal marks the only the second they've done as it pertains to their 2025 free agent class, joining two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley as the other and most important. There's a chance some other deals to retain some of their own players could be coming down the pipeline. The most notable remaining is restricted free agent safety Ar'Darius Washington who is expected to be tendered and could be a candidate for an extension that would lower his cap hit and keep him in Baltimore for the foreseeable future.
