Ravens Should Race To Acquire Super Bowl MVP
Death, taxes, and the Baltimore Ravens in need of a wide receiver.
Zay Flowers is tremendous, and Rashod Bateman has emerged as a good No. 2 option, especially as a deep threat. Even so, they would benefit from adding a weapon to plug into the slot and be an easy button for Lamar Jackson: enter Cooper Kupp.
The former receiving triple crown winner and Super Bowl MVP made it known shortly after the Los Angeles Rams' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round of the playoffs that the team would be trading him this offseason. A recent report from Adam Schefter says that if the Rams can't find a trade partner, they will just release their long-time top receiver. With that being the case, the Ravens should beat every other team to the punch and send a Day Three draft pick to Los Angeles before Kupp hits the open market.
Kupp is coming off a year in which injuries kept him out of five games. It also marks the second straight year he has only played in 12 games, which led to him becoming more of a 1b option to Puka Nacua rather than the definitive No. 1. A role like that would best suit Kupp at this stage in his career - somewhere he can be the No. 2 option and not the nucleus of an offense. Baltimore provides that while also giving him a chance to win another Super Bowl before he hangs up his cleats for good. Plus, you can never have enough weapons in today's NFL. Gear up the offense around Lamar Jackson with as much fire-power as you can and continue to go all in every year.
