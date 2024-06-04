Former Ravens TE Darren Waller Addresses Retirement Rumors
After weeks of Darren Waller retirement rumors, reports on Monday morning indicated that the former Baltimore Ravens will indeed be hanging up his cleats.
As it turns out, Waller had something to say about that report. Monday afternoon, Waller released a response to the aforementioned reports in the form of a freestyle rap, of all things. Naturally, it didn't take long for the video to go viral on social media.
"Want a day in the life being me. Everything that happens ‘tween you and ya wife on TMZ,"Waller said in the rap. "Tryna kick the door in this rap s--- like a B and E. Speaking to the blind, it’s no wonder they wasn’t foreseeing me.
"It’s hard receiving a message from God that he’s taking back what you’ve blessed with. I’m foaming at the mouth, they know I ain’t the one to mess with."
Waller didn't outright confirm his decision in this rap, but based on that last line, it seems he is indeed leaning towards calling it quits.
This comes just days after Waller released a music video titled "Who Knew (Her Perspective)," which addressed his recent divorce from WNBA star Kelsey Plum.
A Maryland native, Waller was a sixth-round pick by the Ravens in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played just two seasons in Baltimore, catching 12 passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Unfortunately, substance abuse issues followed him throughout his time with the Ravens, although he has overcome his demons in recent years.
Waller broke out with the Las Vegas Raiders, surpassing 1,100 receiving yards in both 2019 and 2020. After numerous injuries and a trade to the New York Giants, it seems that Waller is calling it quits after nine NFL seasons.
