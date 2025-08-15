Ravens OLB Bringing Confidence to Contract Year
It shouldn't come as a surprise that the first full offseason Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker David Ojabo spent improving his body and pass-rush skills, rather than working his way back to pre-injury form, is yielding positive results.
The former second-round pick in 2022 spent most of his first year in the league and the subsequent offseason recovering from a torn Achilles tendon he suffered at his Pro Day, which limited him to just three games as a rookie. His 2023 season was cut short by a practically torn ACL that he suffered just three games into the year, and he spent last offseason rehabilitating from that setback.
Heading into his fourth season and the final year of his rookie contract, Ojabo feels like he is having his best training camp to date, and he believes it's not a coincidence, given all the work he has put in since the end of last season.
"It is my first true offseason [being fully] healthy," Ojabo said Monday. "I feel like myself. [I] feel confident, [and I am] just kind of letting it rip. [I am] not thinking about rehabbing. I'm just thinking about football. I'm doing good. [I want to] keep getting better day by day."
All the injury-related adversity he has gone through and overcome has given him a deeper appreciation for the game, knowing that it can always get taken away at any moment.
"You can't predict what happens on the field," Ojabo said. "Every snap could be your last. So, every time you're out there, you just have to smile, control what you can control, which is your effort. [Then] go out there, leave it out on the field, and ultimately have fun with it. It's a kid's game and that's what we're all doing."
Against the Indianapolis Colts in the Ravens' preseason opener, Ojabo helped the defense control the line of scrimmage during the 37 snaps he played, which included knocking their starting quarterback, Anthony Richardson, out of the game after a tone-setting sack where he came unblocked off the edge.
Ojabo says he is playing more "free" and without hesitation or overthinking, which is allowing him to play faster. Head coach John Harbaugh concurred and sees him playing in a more "very direct way" that has been evident throughout training camp and resulted in his impressive performance in Week 1 of the preseason.
The Nigerian native was a latecomer to the game, having only played football since the later stages of his high school career, and he only got to play one full season in college at Michigan due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He recorded 11 sacks and forced five fumbles in 14 games with the Wolverines in 2021, and instead of getting to hit the ground running as a pro, he fell to the second round and had to overcome one injury setback after another, so his actual time on task of refining his craft has been low.
"Football is kind of one of these games where the more you play it, the better feel you have for it," Harbaugh said Monday. "It's like any sport, probably, but I think his upside is really there, and I believe that we'll see it. I think we've seen it already in camp. I'm looking forward to the games so [that] everybody can see it, really. But yes, he's an upside guy."
As he continues to progress, Ravens outside linebackers' coach Matt Robinson wants to see Ojabo impact the game in a multitude of ways in addition to rushing the passer.
"Whether it's setting a dominant edge, being a physical player, getting pocket push and then getting his body on the quarterback," Robinson said. "I think we saw him take steps towards that in the game, and he has a couple more opportunities to kind of prove that going forward."
Ojabo agrees with his position coach and wants to be a four-down player who never has to come off the field and dominate every facet of the game.
"[It is] everything from run dominance to pass dominance to dropping [in coverage]," Ojabo said. "Just being versatile. Just being able to be a fourth-down player, not just first, second or third [down player]. [I will] just be on the field, do my drive, be productive, come off and then [take on] the next [challenge]."
With all the edge talent the Ravens brought back and added in the offseason, with a pair of double-digit sack artists and rookie Mike Green, who is already receiving national media buzz with his impressive play, Ojabo was viewed as a player on the roster bubble heading into training camp, but it hasn't fazed or even reached him.
"I haven't heard anything about that, honestly," Ojabo said. "I'm out here. [When I] just get the call, [I] play fast, have fun and control what I can control, which is my effort and my attitude."
