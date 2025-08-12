Ravens DC Makes Bold Prediction on Rookie Defender
The Baltimore Ravens believe they landed one of the top rookies in the 2025 NFL Draft outside of the first round.
Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr thinks edge rusher Mike Green, who the team selected with its second-round pick, will one day be one of the best players at his position in the league.
"I think he'll tell you that he's just scratching the surface, that he could have played a lot better. But he played really good, which is a testament to his mindset and how he approaches things. I think he displayed everything that you needed to see from a premier edge player in this league," Orr said. "It was a great start for him."
That is a lot of pressure for Baltimore to put on Green as a rookie, but he seems more than capable of handling it after leading all FBS players with 17 sacks last season at Marshall.
The 22-year-old didn't have a flashy preseason debut, recording just two total tackles against the Indianapolis Colts. However, his performance was still impressive to those inside the organization.
"He just knows how to get to the QB," a member of the Ravens staff said. "He's relentless ... you feel him every snap. It's fun to watch his tape and see the bend he has for his size. He's gonna be a great player."
The biggest question about Green is his off-the-field concerns. He has been accused of sexual assault twice — once when he was in high school and a second time while he was at the University of Virginia. He was suspended by Virginia in 2022 before entering the transfer portal but has denied that his decision to transfer was due to the allegations against him.
If Green can avoid being a distraction off the field, he may just develop into the elite player Baltimore thinks he's capable of becoming. That would, without a doubt, make him one of the biggest steals of the draft.
However, the Ravens' rookie still has much to prove on and off the field before making any of that true.
