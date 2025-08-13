Larger Role Coming For Ravens Rookie WR
The Baltimore Ravens seem to have something very special in one of their rookies from the 2025 NFL Draft.
It didn't take long for sixth-round wide receiver LaJohntay Wester to catch the attention of the rest of the league when he returned a punt for 87 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 24-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
That's exactly why offensive coordinator Todd Monken foresees Wester eventually being a weapon for Baltimore on offense, too.
"I think down the road, this year and moving forward, he's going to be a heck of a weapon," Monken said. "He kind of gives us another novelty for Zay Flowers. … LaJohntay can come in there and make those same plays."
Wester did get some extended time on offense during the Ravens' first preseason game, and he made the most of his opportunities there as well, reeling in two catches for 41 yards.
Baltimore drafted Wester with the hopes he could finally give them some juice at punt returner.
"Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta acknowledged this offseason that he didn't do a good enough job last year of addressing the return game. That's why Baltimore invested a sixth-round pick on Colorado wide receiver LaJohntay Wester, who has the speed to become an impact returner,"Jamison Hensley of ESPN wrote. "But if the rookie struggles, especially with ball security, Baltimore could turn to Tylan Wallace or look for a more experienced returner before the start of the season."
It looks like the Ravens are going to get exactly that out of him, but if he continues to make plays with the ball in his hands on special teams, they are going to have to see if he can do the same on offense.
That will be a little difficult this year with wide receivers Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, DeAndre Hopkins, Devontez Walker and Tylan Wallace also battling for time on offense. However, the future is looking very bright for Wester.
Wester reeled in 74 catches for 931 yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns at Colorado last season.
Before transferring to Colorado in 2024, he played for Florida Atlanta University, where he recorded 252 catches for 2,703 yards and 21 touchdowns from 2020-23.
