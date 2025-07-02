Could David Ojabo Be Ravens' Next Late Bloomer?
When it comes to drafting and developing 3-4 outside linebackers, the Baltimore Ravens are among the NFL's elite. They seemingly always have a stable of players at the position who specialize in either setting a strong edge against the run on early downs, generating consistent pressure on obvious passing downs and some who can execute both at a high level.
Even though their history at the position is strong when it comes to finding above-average-to-elite talent at the position, some take a little longer to develop and fully blossom into the disruptive force the team envisioned when they first drafted them.
Over the last decade and a half in particular, the Ravens have had numerous players at the position who showed promising flashes of potential early or for inconsistent spurts during their first few years in the league. Then they finally put it all together in the last year of their respective rookie contracts.
A player on the current roster who fits that description is fourth-year pro David Ojabo, who was a second-round pick in 2022 out of Michigan. Injuries in his first two seasons and inconsistent play in his third have kept him from reaching the high ceiling many analysts and the Ravens themselves believed he could reach.
Ojabo was projected to be a top 15 pick the year he declared for the draft before an Achilles injury caused him to fall and miss most of his rookie season and his 2023 campaign was cut short due to a partially torn ACL. Despite being fully healthy for the first time in his career, he was a healthy scratch for four games in the middle of the last season and never played more than 47.6% of the team's total defensive snaps in a game after Week 2.
In 21 career games, including the playoffs, Ojabo has recorded just four sacks, two forced fumbles, 16 total tackles, including two for a loss, eight quarterback hits and just one start. While his flashes have been few and far between, the plays he has made have been impressive.
There are several prime examples of players in his situation who made the most of their fourth season with the team and broke out in a big way. During the Ravens' last Super Bowl run in 2012, Paul Kruger, who was a second-round pick in 2009, recorded nine sacks in the regular season after only having six in his first three seasons. He continued to stay hot in the playoffs as a situational pass rusher by leading the team with 4.5 sacks.
In 2014, Pernell McPhee, who was a fifth-round pick in 2011 and flashed as a rookie with six sacks, recorded a career-high 7.5 sacks in 2014 as the third rusher alongside multi-time Pro Bowler Terrell Suggs and Elvis Dumervil, who each recorded double-digits that year.
The player the Ravens drafted in the fourth round to replace him the following offseason was Za'Darius Smith. He also flashed as a rookie with 5.5 sacks but didn't come close to double-digits until his fourth year when he led the team with a then-career-high 8.5, which was 1.5 more than both Suggs and fellow Pro Bowler Matt Judon, who tied for second with seven apiece.
Mostly recently, 2021 first-rounder Odafe Oweh doubled his previous career-high in sacks and reached double figures for the first time with 10 to finish second on the team last season. Fortunately for the Ravens, they picked up his fifth-year option before he finally broke out and will have him to make at least one more run at a title.
All three of the aforementioned players before Oweh were able to parlay their breakout fourth seasons into big deals with new teams in the ensuing offseason in free agency and he will likely do the same next March if he isn't extended or re-signed before the start of the 2026 new league year.
If Ojabo could find a way to put it all together in 2025, he could join his former high school teammate at Blair Academy as one of the most sought-after free agent pass rushers next March. While some pundits believe that he is more likely to get cut or traded before the start of the regular season than he is to break out, there is still a chance he finally realizes his immense potential and emerges in a similar situational role as some of the late bloomers at the position who came before him.
