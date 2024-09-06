Ravens Defense Missed the Hype
Earlier this offseason, Zach Orr earned the biggest promotion of his career thus far, ascending to defensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens in place of the departed Mike Macdonald.
His first test in his new position? Defend Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the high-octane Kansas City Chiefs offense. No pressure or anything.
Thursday's season opener gave fans their first look at Orr's defense, and perhaps as expected, results were mixed.
By far the biggest negative on defense was the communication struggles at several key points. It was especially notable in the third quarter, when the Ravens had to burn two timeouts just to get the correct personnel on the field. Those moments contributed to some rather poor clock management throughout the night, perhaps most notable on the final drive.
"We just had some issues with the substitutions back and forth," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters after the game. "They were running different groups on the field and stuff like that. We did have some communication problems. That's something that we'll have to iron out for sure. We can be better with that; we will be better with that. [It] wasn't what we wanted, so we'll have to improve on that, and we will."
Building off those communication issues, Baltimore simply gave up far too many big plays throughout the night. Kansas City averaged 7.1 yards per play, including six plays of more than 20 yards. Several of those plays came from passes over the middle, with second-year wideout Rashee Rice, who led the Chiefs with seven receptions for 103 yards, especially doing some damage.
Then there's arguably the worst play by the defense all night, Xavier Worthy's fourth-quarter touchdown. Judging by the film, it looks like cornerback Marlon Humphrey thought he had help over the top against the speedy rookie. He very much did not, and Worthy burned him for a 39-yard touchdown that killed any momentum Baltimore had.
"Obviously, we just didn't play the defense the right way; there was nobody deep back there. We had certain mistakes during the game that were a problem. Substitutions were an issue. [Worthy's touchdown] was probably the one big mistake we had.
The good news is that all these problems are fixable, and there were several positives to take away from the defense's performance. Baltimore held Kansas City to just 3.6 yards per rush, with the 21-yard touchdown by Worthy being the only real blunder against the run.
As for individual performances, Roquan Smith had a team-high seven tackles and an interception. David Ojabo had a sack and was overall disruptive in his first game back in nearly a whole calendar year. Marcus Williams and Ar'Darius Washington both had nice break ups to prevent would-be touchdowns.
Still, it's clear that there are still some kinks to be worked out on defense. Rest assured, Orr and co. will be hard at work doing just that.
"We have to look at ourselves in the mirror, each and every individual," Smith said. "There were a lot of plays, personally, out there today that I wish I could get back. I didn't feel like I played my best game, and I think when I play my best game, I feel like that echoes out throughout the defense. It starts with myself personally, and I have to be better in order for us to be better as a defense.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!