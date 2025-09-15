Ravens Defense Trending in Right Direction
The Baltimore Ravens are in the win column for the first time in the 2025 season following a 41-17 win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2.
The win was huge for the defense, which collapsed in their Week 1 loss against the Buffalo Bills. Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike spoke about how important it was for the defense to play well in Week 2.
"Great team win and really proud that this team finished strong in the fourth quarter. That is what was nagging us since the Buffalo game – just not finishing in the fourth quarter, but we showed today that we can. It's great momentum for us," Madubuike said.
"I'm also really proud of the offense and really everything. The defense making stops, and special teams blocking kicks. It was just a great team win overall."
The Ravens allowed 322 total yards against the Browns, but two big takeaways put them in a dominant position during the game.
"[It was] great, huge. Tavius [Robinson] stepped up huge today with that sack and strip. And then of course, Roquan [Smith] with the recovery for the touchdown," Madubuike said.
"Those were huge plays and showed what this defense can do. Now we just have to stack days, practices, weeks, games and stay consistent throughout the whole season."
The win against the Browns came against a far inferior offense compared to what they faced last week against the Bills, but it's a victory that can breed confidence going into the next couple of weeks.
Their next game will test the defense tremendously with the Detroit Lions coming into town for Monday Night Football, so the Ravens have to be ready for anything that's thrown at them.
The Lions scored 52 points in their Week 2 win against the Chicago Bears, so the Ravens have to play more like they did against the Browns than they did against the Bills.
If they are able to draw upon what worked for them against the Browns, they have a good chance to stay in the win column.
