Ravens vs. Broncos: Three Players To Watch
The Baltimore Ravens may be down, but they're far from out.
No way around it, last week's 29-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns was ugly, but it's in the past. Now, the Ravens turn their attention to a surprising Denver Broncos team for Sunday's home bout. While the Broncos may be unassuming at first glance, they've shown themselves to be a solid team this season, especially on defense. However, they haven't beaten a team of the Ravens' caliber yet.
With introductions out of the way, here's three Ravens players to watch on Sunday.
WR Diontae Johnson
Of course the newest Raven had to be on this list. Johnson, who had 30 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns in seven games with the Carolina Panthers this season, provides another elite route-runner for Lamar Jackson and co. and should be a great asset for the offense. He could also see some play in the return game as well.
While Johnson's exact role remains to be seen, he should be a difference-maker for a team with its sights set on Lombardi.
"It still [doesn't] seem real to me," Johnson said. "It's a blessing for me just to get another opportunity to come back to the AFC North – that's one thing that stuck out to me. Just to be a part of this great organization. I know what this organization's about, because I played against them [for] a few years. Just to be on this side, like I said, is a blessing to me."
DT Nnamdi Madubuike
After recording 13 sacks last season and landing a massive extension, Madubuike has just two sacks this season, which seems disappointing at first. It's important to note, though, that he's received far more attention from opposing offenses, and that in itself is very valuable.
That will especially be the case on Sunday as the Ravens ae incredibly banged up on the defensive line. Michael Pierce and Brent Urban are out, the former landing on injured reserve, Travis Jones is questionable and Broderick Washington dealt with injuries earlier in the week. As the only fully healthy defensive lineman, Madubuike will have an even larger workload than he usually does.
S Kyle Hamilton
The lasting image of last week's loss still haunts Hamilton. The star safety had a chance to make a game-sealing interception with around a minute left, only for the ball to fall right through his hands. On the very next play, the Browns scored the go-ahead touchdown for the massive upset.
Obviously, it wasn't all Hamilton's fault that the Ravens lost, and he had one of the better games for any defender on the team. However, that doesn't erase the bad taste in his mouth, and he and the defense know they have to be better going forward.
"I'd say just execution, winning one-on-ones – it really comes down to that at the end of the day – and guys just going out there and being confident in what they do and having the belief that we're going to go get it done, no matter whether it's at the end of the half two-minute [mark,] end of the game two-minute [mark or] first drive of the game, just going out there having belief that we're going to dominate," Hamilton said.
