Ravens RB Congratulates Nick Saban
To be among the best Nick Saban has ever coached at any position in his tenure at Alabama is no small feat
Saban won six national titles in his tenure as the Crimson Tide's head coach, and Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry was among the driving forces en route to his fourth championship in 2016. After retiring this past offseason, Alabama renamed its field after Saban on Saturday, naming it Saban Field at Bryant Denny-Stadium before its 42-16 win over the University of South Florida.
Among the long list of names to congratulate one of the greatest coaches in college football history on ESPN's show College Gameday was Henry.
"It's greatly deserved," Henry said. "You're the goat, I appreciate everything you've done for me while I attended the University of Alabama. Not only did you make me a better player, but you made me a better person as well and I just wanted to say God Bless you and I wish you the best on your next endeavors."
Henry's season in 2015 was one for the ages. He ran for 2,219 yards and scored 28 touchdowns, both of which still lead Alabama all time, en route to winning the Heisman Trophy. Henry's 28 touchdowns rank ninth all-time in a season and his 2,219 rushing yards are sixth all-time college football history.
Among his legendary performances was the one he had in the Iron Bowl against Auburn, when he had 46 carries for 271 yards and a touchdown. Henry ran for over 200 yards four times and surpassed 30 rushes in five games.
Henry also earned the Doak Walker, Maxwell Award, was selected as the Walter Camp Player of the Year and was a unanimous All-American. The Ravens running back played at Alabama from 2013 to 2015.
Henry's play led to him being drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the second round in 2016. In his eight-year career there, the former Heisman Trophy winner was a four-time Pro Bowler, made the All-Pro team once and was the 2020 Offensive Player of the Year.
Henry is in his first season with the Ravens after signing a two-year deal this offseason.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!