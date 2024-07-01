Ravens Shine In TE Rankings
Even amongst all the strengths on the Baltimore Ravens' offense, tight end stands out as the strongest position group on that side of the ball.
Mark Andrews has been one of the best tight ends since entering the league in 2018, and is usually the go-to weapon for star quarterback Lamar Jackson. Then there's third-year tight end Isaiah Likely, who stepped up in a big way while Andrews dealt with injury late last season. Now that both are fully healthy, expect the Ravens to use them extensively this season.
Andrews and Likely form what is widely-considered to be the NFL's best tight end duo, so much so that both appeared on CBS Sports' ranking of the top 20 tight ends heading into this season, making the Ravens the only team with two players present. Likely just barely snuck in, coming in at No. 19 on the list.
"Likely would [sorry] likely be a lot higher on it if he were on another team and thus had a larger role," CBS Sports' Jared Dubin writes. "During the stretch run of the season without Mark Andrews, Likely posted 19 catches for 291 yards and four scores in the five games that Lamar Jackson also played. He's a high-level pass-catcher who happens to be in a part-time role."
Further down the list, Andrews ranked as the third-best tight end in the entire league. The only players ranked above him are, unsurprisingly, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers.
"Andrews remains incredibly talented and incredibly underrated," Dubin writes. "He's exceeded 50 receiving yards per game in 5 striaght seasons, averaged 11.6 yards per catch or more in each of them, found the end zone 37 times during that span, and done it all while playing in a two- or three-tight end rotation and missing several games due to injuries. (Not to mention his quarterback missing time as well.) He's an elite pass-catcher whenever he's on the field, and he's Lamar Jackson's go-to guy. Total stud."
Tight ends are sometimes referred to as "a quarterback's best friend," and Jackson and the Ravens having not one, but two of them who can make an impact is a great luxury.
