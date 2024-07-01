NFL Lawsuit Could Cost Ravens Serious Money
The Baltimore Ravens, as well as the other 31 NFL teams, could be on the hook for close to half a billion dollars soon.
On Thursday, a jury in U.S. District Court ruled that the league violated antitrust laws by distributing out-of-market games on NFL Sunday Ticketm inflating the price of the subscription service and offering it only on DirecTV. The jury awarded $4.7 billion in damages to the residential class and $96 million to the commercial class, and because damages can be tripled under federal antitrust law, the league could be liable for up to $14.39 billion.
If the NFL ends up paying that much, it will cost the Ravens $449.6 million, the same as every other team.
The NFL stated that it will appeal the verdict, calling the case "baseless and without merit."
"We are disappointed with the jury's verdict today in the NFL Sunday Ticket class action lawsuit. We continue to believe that our media distribution strategy, which features all NFL games broadcast on free over-the-air television in the markets of the participating teams and national distribution of our most popular games, supplemented by many additional choices including RedZone, Sunday Ticket and NFL+, is by far the most fan friendly distribution model in all of sports and entertainment," the league said in a statement, per ESPN.
"We will certainly contest this decision as we believe that the class action claims in this case are baseless and without merit. We thank the jury for their time and service and for the guidance and oversight from Judge [Philip] Gutierrez throughout the trial."
The lawsuit covers 2.4 million residential subscribers and 48,000 businesses who paid for Sunday Ticket via DirecTV between 2011 and 2022. The trial lasted three weeks, with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones both testifying on behalf of the league.
"Justice was done. The verdict upholds protection for the consumers in our class. It was a great day for consumers," plaintiffs attorney Bill Carmody said, per ESPN.
Post-trial motions will be heard on July 31, with the NFL filing a motion to set aside the verdict. Any damages, as well as changes to the way the league offers out-of-market games, would be stayed until appeals conclude.
