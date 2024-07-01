Ravens WRs Excel In Key Stat
The Baltimore Ravens aren't exactly a pass-happy team, in fact, they had the third-fewest passing attempts in the league last season. However, they can still do some damage when they do decide to throw.
Lamar Jackson is a capable passer, despite what some uninformed comments might suggest, and he has a solid set of weapons to throw to. All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews is the clear star of the show, and between him and rising star Isaiah Likely, Baltimore has what many would consider the best tight end duo in the league.
Then there's the receiver room, which features the likes of Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor. Far from the flashiest receiver group in the league, but good enough to get the job done.
In fact, two of those receivers were among the best in the league in a very important stat: open-target rate. Pro Football Focus' recent ranking of receivers by open-target rate features two Ravens, with Flowers coming in at No. 5 after getting open for 89.7 percent of targets during his rookie season.
"Zay Flowers led the Ravens' receiving group in touches (96) and generated a 111.7 passer rating when targeted. The rookie wideout was the only Raven to record a 1,000-yard season," PFF's Lauren Gray writes. "He moved the chains 48 times and tied for a team-high six touchdown catches. Flowers also led the team with 444 yards after the catch, forced 25 missed tackles and had 14 plays of 20-plus yards."
Last year's No. 22 pick out of Boston College, Flowers had a strong rookie season with 77 receptions for 858 yards and five touchdowns. The shifty receiver expected to take a big jump in Year 2, and could be Baltimore's first 1,000-yard wideout in years.
Not to be outdone, Agholor came in at No. 7 on the list with an open-target rate of 86.5 percent last season.
"The second Raven to appear on this list, Agholor generated a career-best 121.6 passer rating when targeted in 2023," Gray writes. He was targeted at a 17.9% clip and caught 38 passes for 432 yards. He hauled in five touchdown passes, produced 4.5 yards after the catch on average and recorded 1.10 yards per route run."
Agholor came to Baltimore with the expectation of being a depth receiver, and excelled in that role with 35 receptions for 381 yards and four touchdowns. Now entering his 10th NFL season, he impressed enough for the Ravens to bring him back on a one-year extension.
