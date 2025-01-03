Ravens' Derrick Henry Can Hit Huge Incentive vs. Browns
Derrick Henry has had an outstanding first season with the Baltimore Ravens, and he has a chance to add to it in Saturday's regular season finale.
With 1,783 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns, Henry has been one of the best running backs in the league this season. Along the way, he's picked up some nice incentives for his prodctuon. The former Offensive Player of the Year earned $500,000 each for hitting 1,200 rushing yards, 1,500 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.
According to Forbes, Henry can pick up another $500,000 if he can score another rushing touchdown in Saturday's game against the Cleveland Browns, bringing him to 15 on the season.
"Henry already has cashed in in his first season in Baltimore," Forbes' Jack Magruder wrote. "He has earned $500,000 apiece for reaching 1,200 and 1,500 yards rushing, and he earned another $500,000 for surpassing 13 touchdowns. A touchdown Sunday would be worth another $500,000, and the Ravens have an incentive to go hard Saturday because a victory would clinch the AFC North title."
Henry scored at least one touchdown in each of his first 11 games as a Raven, though some of them were receiving touchdowns. He then went without a touchdown for four straight games before getting back on the board in last week's win over the Houston Texans. With a division title on the line, it wouldn't surprise anyone if the Ravens lean heavily on Henry, even more than usual.
Additionally, No. 2 running back Justice Hill will miss his second-straight game on Saturday, giving the Ravens even more reason to ride Henry.
It goes without saying that the star running back's primary focus will be on winning, but picking up an extra half a million along the way is a nice bonus.
