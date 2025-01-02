Ravens' Derrick Henry Has Hilarious Reaction to Pro Bowl Selection
For many NFL players, finding out they made the Pro Bowl would be a career-defining moment. For Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry, it was Thursday.
To the surprise of no one, Henry was named the AFC's starting running back when the NFL unveiled the rosters for the Pro Bowl Games on Thursday morning, as well as one of nine Ravens to be selected. This is Henry's fifth career Pro Bowl selection, so it's nothing new to him at this point.
That was clearly evident in his reaction to the news. The Ravens released a video of general manager Eric DeCosta telling Henry the news of his selection, to which the star running back responded with one word: "cool."
Considering Henry isn't one for the flashy theatrics, it's no surprise that his reaction here was quite understated. Still, it was quite a humourous moment, and he was visibly excited to hear which of his teammates made it.
Henry's first season in Baltimore has been nothing short of fantastic, as he's rushed for 1,783 yards and 14 touchdowns through 16 games. Through it all, though, he's kept his head down and prioritized the team over his individual success.
For those looking for more of an animated reaction, look no further than wide receiver Zay Flowers, who became the first Raven at his position to ever make the Pro Bowl. When he received the news from DeCosta, Flowers was visibly ecstatic and even let out an excited "I did?"
"I don't even know what to say," Flowers said in the video. "I can't even cry, it's crazy. It's something I've dreamed of since I was a kid."
The Ravens will have plenty of representation down in Orlando later this month, that is if they're not in New Orleans preparing for Super Bowl LVIX, which they hope they are.
