Ravens' Derrick Henry Can Still Be NFL's Top RB
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry is one of the best at his position not just in the present day, but for the current generation.
The second-round pick out of Alabama in the 2016 NFL Draft has made quite the name for himself in the league, but he still has a story worth writing.
NFL.com writer Nick Shook believes the Ravens have more room for growth when it comes to Henry.
"Derrick Henry joined the Ravens via a highly publicized signing last offseason, but it was fair to wonder if age might limit his production. Henry promptly stiff-armed Father Time into oblivion in 2024, rushing for 1,921 yards and 13 touchdowns on 325 carries," Shook wrote.
"Thanks to Henry's involvement, the Ravens were an offensive juggernaut last season, but at 31 years old, it is once again fair to wonder if that performance was Henry's last stand, or if he'll be just as effective again in an offense that has little (if any) reason to believe it won't be just as good in 2025."
"Henry's career workload and resulting production has already exceeded every standard for running backs, and one more stellar season would only further cement his place among the most legendary runners in NFL history. It might also play a key part in Baltimore's pursuit of its ultimate goal."
Henry could see time catch up to him, but nothing that's been shown since he arrived with the Ravens suggests that is going to happen in 2025.
If Henry can maintain the pace he had last season in his first year in Baltimore, the Ravens will once again be tabbed as one of the best offenses in the NFL.
Henry and the Ravens are preparing for their preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 7.
