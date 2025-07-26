Lamar Jackson Believes Ravens Offense Has No Ceiling
No offense in the NFL racked up more total yards, rushing yards and averaged more yards per play or carry than the Baltimore Ravens in 2024, and only two scored and averaged more points.
Franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson had the best single season by a dual-threat quarterback in league history. He became the all-time leading rusher at the position and became the first quarterback to ever throw for 4,000-plus passing yards and rush for 900-plus yards in addition to throwing 41 touchdowns to just four interceptions. His passer rating of 119.6 was the fourth-best ever recorded in a single season.
Instead of begrudging what should have been his second straight MVP honor and third of his career, Jackson has his sights set on the 2025 season and new heights the offense can reach, which he believes are limitless given their talent and continuity at so many key spots on the roster and coaching staff.
"I believe our offense has no limits, because we got guys that can play any position," Jackson said Wednsday. "Man, there's no roof. The ceiling is unlimited for our guys, and I really don't want give our offense away... We're going to keep it under the radar until teams have to see us."
While the four-time Pro Bowler and three-time First Team All Pro feels like every new roster he is on is the best ever assembled and can achieve greatness, he is especially confident in the potential of this year's collection of talent that general manager Eric DeCosta has surrounded him with.
"We have a great group of guys, a great wide receiving corps, great running backs, great tight ends [and a] great offensive line," Jackson said. "We got the same guys back, [with] one guy missing [from last year] on the O-line. Defense is looking incredible as always. We're looking great on paper, like I said, but we're going to see when the time comes."
The only starter from the end of last year that departed in free agency was left guard Patrick Mekari, who was a utility player and spot starter when injuries arose for the bulk of his tenure with the team. They brought back their entire running back depth chart, highlighted by veterans Derrick Henry and Justice Hill, as well as a healthy Keaton Mitchell. All of their top pass catchers have returned too, which includes Pro Bowlers Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews, as well as rising stars Isaiah Likely and Rashod Bateman.
In free agency, they upgraded the No. 3 receiver spot, moving on from solid veteran Nelson Agholor and signing five-time Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins. The legendary contested-catch specialist is fresh off a Super Bowl appearance with the Kansas City Chiefs and is already building a strong rapport with Jackson on the field as they prepare to hopefully lead the Ravens in a title run.
"For one, 'D-Hop' is a pro, All-Pro, [future] Hall of Famer [and] one of the greatest in the league ever, so him just being a new addition is going to make my job a lot easier," Jackson said. "Just me being older and being in league eight years now, I know everything like the back of my hand. I'm knowing what I'm seeing out there from coverage-wise, a coverage standpoint. He's just getting with me. It's going to be bread and butter when the time comes, but for right now, we're just grinding. It's going to be a grind for the first day, and it's great. It's a great process. It's a great process. It's a learning process for both of us."
Jackson had his first and only unanimous MVP-winning season in just his second year in the league and first as a full-time starter while paired with former Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman. However, in the two years since being paired with Todd Monken as his play-caller and designer, he has evolved in every aspect of his game and the offense as a whole has become more balanced and explosive. The chemistry between the quarterback and play-caller is stronger than ever heading into their third year working together.
"I'm pretty much knowing what Coach thinks, and like I just said earlier, I pretty much try different things, so he's going to coach me," Jackson said. "He wants me to do certain things the way he has designed them. We just have to follow suit, and it is pretty good. Just piggyback off of each other. It's great to do."
Unlike in years past when Jackson and the rest of the Ravens were preaching and trying to manifest a Super Bowl run in August leading up to the season, all parties involved are keeping their collective focus on the task at hand, which is getting better day by day and building the good habits becoming of a champion.
"To be honest, I'm really not trying to think that far [ahead], because every time we had those discussions, man, we get to the playoffs, but we don't punch in," Jackson said. "We don't finish, so I'm pretty much just trying to finish camp the correct way and then get ready for the Bills. I'm not really trying to think about the Super Bowl yet."
