Ravens Rising Star Compared to Pro Bowler
The Baltimore Ravens already have a proven star along the interior of their defensive line in two-time Pro Bowler Nnamdi Madubuike, who has recorded 19.5 sacks over the past two seasons. In the eyes of veteran Pro Bowl outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy, they have another one in the making with fourth-year pro Travis Jones.
"Travis Jones and Nnamdi are special," Van Noy said Thursday. "They're a special duo to me. I think they're the best duo in the league. They're not talked about enough."
Last year, both players were integral to the Ravens, not only fielding the top run defense in the league that allowed an average of just 80.1 rushing yards per game, but they also helped fuel the second-most productive pass rush in the NFL that finished with 54 sacks.
While Madubuike is the headliner of the position group for the Ravens as the most accomplished and notable player who has emerged as one of the best in the game, Jones has been extremely disruptive in his own right when he's not banged up and even still manages to make his presence felt when he isn't.
"If you go watch the first couple games when 'Trav' was healthy, you could argue he was just as dominant as Dexter Lawrence out there," Van Noy said. "If you really watched the film, he was that dominant. Hopefully he's learned from what he can do to stay healthy. I know he got nicked up there and kind of battled through a whole season and still played really good."
Jones suffered an ankle injury in Week 7 last year and gritted his way through it the rest of the season. He appeared in every game and finished with a career-high 42 total tackles, including four for a loss, four quarterback hits, one sack, four hurries and three quarterback knockdowns.
To compare a player like Jones who has never recorded more than 1.5 sacks in his first three seasons and only has 3.5 in his career thus far to the New York Giants three-time Pro Bowler who recorded nine sacks last year in just 12 games before suffering a season-ending injury and had 30 his his career may seem like hyperbole to some, film doesn't lie.
The Ravens' 2022 third-rounder has shown flashes and even put together stretches of dominant play that support Van Noy's lofty praise. Heading into the final year of his rookie contract with veteran nose tackle Michael Pierce having retired this offseason, Jones will be counted on even more. He will have ample opportunities to prove he is not only worthy of the flattering comparison but of a big pad day from the Ravens or in free agency next March, especially if he can get to and bring down the quarterback more often.
